Healthy Barbara Lynch Recipes

With recipes such as lemon-stuffed grilled branzino, and refreshing summer berries with cumin meringues, chef Barbara Lynch shows how to make healthy cooking fun and delicious.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 6

Lemon-Stuffed Grilled Branzino

Branzino, a European sea bass, is low in fat but has a wonderful richness when cooked on the bone. Barbara Lynch stuffs the fish with lemons and herbs, then grills it until the skin is browned and crispy to add even more flavor.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 6

Pickled Vegetable Salad with Soft-Boiled Eggs

This elegant, crunchy salad includes vitamin-and-mineral-packed beets, turnips and fennel, plus protein-rich eggs. Barbara Lynch tosses the shaved vegetables with vinegar and olive oil until they're slightly pickled.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 6

Summer Berries with Cumin Meringues and Crème Fraîche

This recipe combines antioxidant-packed summer berries with an easy-to-make, protein-rich meringue. A touch of cumin gives the meringues an exotic earthiness, but they're equally delicious without the spice.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 6

Baby Artichokes Stuffed with Crab Salad

Barbara Lynch simmers baby artichokes in an aromatic white wine broth, then stuffs them with a juicy crab salad for a light starter that honors her husband Charlie's family tradition: "His mother made artichokes for every festive occasion. She's no longer around, so I always try to make one dish with artichokes in it for him."

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 6

Cranberry-Grapefruit Conserve

"It's so easy to make your own cranberry sauce, why wouldn't you?" Boston chef Barbara Lynch says of this bitter-tart conserve, which she also jars and gives as a gift. She suggests adjusting the recipe to taste by varying the amount of cranberries, grapefruit and sugar.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 6

Haricots Verts and Chestnuts with Date Vinaigrette

Finely chopped dates in the cider vinegar dressing lend a lovely, subtle sweetness to this haricot verts salad.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up