The name of this southern French winery translates, more or less, to “the walled vineyard of the fairies,” and the name of the wine itself to “the witches”—hence the pointy-hatted woman riding a broomstick on the label. It’s a juicy, spicy, Syrah-based red blend.

Pairing: Grilled Marrow Bones with Rosemary-Lemon Bruschetta