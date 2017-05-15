25 Halloween Cocktail Recipes & Ideas

Tricks and treats aside, a delicious signature cocktail is an absolute must for any spook-tacular Halloween event. Even a bare-bones (get it?) celebration needs a special refreshment to get the party started. We mean it—every great party serves an incredible drink (or two). But there’s no need to worry. Just for you, we’ve gathered a complete list of the darkest and scariest Halloween mixed drink recipes to mix for your next Halloween party. From scary-good sangria to oozy, boozy punches, these Halloween-inspired cocktails will delight your costume-clad party guests and keep the party flowing all night long. We promise the witches, ghosts and ghouls will not able to stay away. There’s even a drink called In Cold Blood—and there’s nothing more frightening than that. Whether you need a bewitching brew for a crowd or spooky cocktails for two, these easy mixed drink recipes are perfect for a spectacular Halloween fête.