Turkey burgers are a popular lunch at Gwyneth Paltrow's house, where she serves them on toasted brioche buns. She usually adds a topping or two, like Swiss cheese and a few pickled jalapeños. Jarred barbecue sauce adds a ton of flavor to the burgers and helps keep them from drying out. Paltrow got that tip from her friend Lee Gross, a macrobiotic chef who is obviously not averse to the occasional burger.

