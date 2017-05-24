Grüner Veltliner Pairings

These complementary pairings include zucchini linguine with herbs and a 2008 Forstreiter Schiefer Grüner Veltliner.

Crispy Wiener Schnitzel with Lingonberry Preserves

Pairing: 2008 Domäne Wachau Terrassen Grüner Veltliner Smaragd

This cooperative cultivates one-third of the entire vineyard area of Wachau, yet still manages to pay incredible attention to detail. With bright aromas and flavors of Fuji apple, Bosc pear and passion fruit, this refreshing white is perfect for summer sipping.

Zucchini Linguine with Herbs

Pairing: 2008 Forstreiter Schiefer Grüner Veltliner

When a dish has lots of herbs, drink a Grüner Veltliner. Austrian Grüner Veltliner’s citrus-and-clover scent is lovely when there are lots of fresh herbs in a dish. Other go-to grapes in a similar style include Albariño from Spain and Vermentino from Italy.

Cod with Artichokes and Chickpeas

Pairing: 2007 Gobelsburger Grüner Veltliner

This well-made wine comes at a very low price. Inviting aromas of cantaloupe, mineral and nettles portend flavors of honeydew and cantaloupe that are upheld by acidity.

Toasted Farro with Greens and Tahini

Pairing: 2009 Salomon Undhof Hochterrassen Grüner Veltliner

Hochterrassen refers to the high terraces that grow the grapes for this fruity Grüner. Rich flavors of stone fruit, green apple, grapefruit, pineapple and guava are laced with a minerality that's reminiscent of seashells.

Chicken Breasts with Rosemary and Thyme

Pairing: 2008 Felsner Lössterrassen Grüner Veltliner

Fragrant honey, melon and pineapple dominate the nose in this expressive Grüner Veltliner, followed by generous citrus flavors and a pleasing hint of green pepper.

Herb-and-Endive Salad with Creamy Lime Dressing

Pairing: 2008 Weingut Schwarzböck Kirchberg Grüner Veltliner

Rather generous and full in body for a Grüner Veltliner, this highly aromatic wine displays golden apple, bright citrus and berry flavors uplifted by lively acidity throughout the slightly bitter, citrus rind–infused finish.

Coconut–Rice Crêpes Filled with Pork

Pairing: 2008 Neumayer Engelberg Grüner Veltliner

Earth and burnt citrus peel characterize the nose of this unusual Grüner, which follows up with toasted nut, fresh herb and intense grapefruit flavors in the mouth. It's very dry, with minerals and powerful acidity.

Chilled Spring Pea Soup

Pairing: 2007 Soellner Hengstberg Grüner Veltliner

Fermented in stoneware rather than stainless steel or oak, this biodynamic wine is earthy, slightly yeasty and bursting with peach, pear and mineral flavors woven with a thread of honey.

