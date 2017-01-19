Grilling Wines

Alsace Pinot Blancs are among the most versatile of wines. Soft, nutty, and easy to drink, they partner vegetables, chicken, and fish equally well. And most appropriately for this unpretentious sandwich, they are always inexpensive.
The crisp acidity, effervescence, and moderate alcohol level of a brut Champagne from France or a sparkling wine from California will be perfect with the smokey taste here and with the high acidity of the grapefruit juice.
Fish tacos automatically bring to mind California and Mexico’s Pacific Coast. Go for a coastal Chardonnay as a match—cool ocean winds tend to give grapes good acidity, creating tangy wines that are delicious with creamy guacamole.