Grilling Wines

2010 Cono Sur Visión Cabernet

Pairing: Mixed Grill with Fresh Tomato-and-Pepper Salsa

This impressive mixed grill is delicious with a Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon.

2010 Rickshaw Pinot Noir

Pairing: Grilled Salmon with Sweet Onions and Red Bell Peppers

The smoky-sweetness of this salmon asks for red wine; Pinot Noir’s medium body and red fruit make it the perfect choice.

2012 Muga Rosé

Pairing: White Anchovy and Grilled Radicchio Bread Salad

Assertive flavors, like fishy anchovies and bitter radicchio, can be toned down with juicy, fruity wines. Try a robust rosé, like one from Spain’s Rioja region.

2011 Joseph Drouhin Vaudon Chablis

Pairing: Grilled Oysters with Chorizo Butter

Usually, oysters are served with sparkling wines, but the intensely flavorful chorizo butter here allows for a more full-bodied wine, like a minerally Chablis.

2011 Domaines Schlumberger Les Princes Abbés Pinot Blanc

Pairing: Grilled-Vegetable Sandwich

Alsace Pinot Blancs are among the most versatile of wines. Soft, nutty, and easy to drink, they partner vegetables, chicken, and fish equally well. And most appropriately for this unpretentious sandwich, they are always inexpensive.

NV Bollinger Special Cuvé Champagne

Pairing: Grilled Chicken Breasts with Grapefruit Glaze

The crisp acidity, effervescence, and moderate alcohol level of a brut Champagne from France or a sparkling wine from California will be perfect with the smokey taste here and with the high acidity of the grapefruit juice.

2009 Cantina Di Santadi Grotta Rossa Carignano

Pairing: Grilled Polenta with Spinach and Robiola Cheese

This peppery Carignane “beautifully expresses where it was made,” says Lidia Bastianich.

2010 Pascual Toso Malbec

Pairing: Grilled Texas Rib Eye

Toso emigrated from Piedmont, Italy, to found this Argentinean winery in 1890. Its basic Malbec has dark, rich fruit lifted by peppery notes.

2011 Kris Pinot Grigio

Pairing: Tandoori Salmon

In addition to being full of lively, bright flavor, this northern Italian white is an excellent antidote for anyone who has decided that affordable Pinot Grigio is usually underwhelming.

2011 NoCo Chardonnay

Pairing: Fish Tacos with Creamy Lime Guacamole and Cabbage Slaw

Fish tacos automatically bring to mind California and Mexico’s Pacific Coast. Go for a coastal Chardonnay as a match—cool ocean winds tend to give grapes good acidity, creating tangy wines that are delicious with creamy guacamole.

