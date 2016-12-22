Grilled Squash

Layered atop delectable spinach fettuccine or as part of a grilled vegetable bruschetta, here are some of our favorite grilled squash recipes.

Grill-Roasted Vegetables with Pine Nut Pesto

Quintessential fall vegetables--brussels sprouts, parsnips, butternut squash and carrots--get cooked on the grill, then tossed in a cheesy pine nut pesto.

Grilled Butternut Squash with Shallot Vinaigrette

Butternut squash tastes like a whole new vegetable when grilled--crisp, bright and not overly sweet.

Grilled Vegetable Bruschetta

What could be more summery than grilled peppers and squash heaped on toasted country bread that's slathered with fresh basil pesto? This versatile recipe works as a first course or even a whole meal.

Grilled Squash Ribbons and Prosciutto with Mint Dressing

Grilling zucchini and summer squash ribbons on skewers is terrific because the edges become wonderfully charred and crisp, while the insides stay tender and juicy.

Grilled Summer Squash with Bagna Cauda and Fried Capers

Bagna cauda, the simple Italian sauce of olive oil, anchovies and garlic, flavors strips of grilled zucchini and yellow squash. The excellent topping: crispy fried capers.

Spinach Fettuccine with Tangy Grilled Summer Squash

At her restaurant, Amanda Cohen tosses herb fettuccine with pickled squash blossoms and grilled zucchini. This simplified recipe features squash that's pickled and then grilled, plus freshly sautéed squash.

