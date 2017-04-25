Great Alternatives to Tomatoes

From a grilled-pepper dish with currants, capers, and feta to a pickled beet salad, here are some terrific recipes.

Sweet-and-Sour Pineapple Chutney

Mixing sweet pineapple, onion and vinegar with a quick, light caramel sauce results in a fabulous sweet-and-sour chutney.

Grilled-Pepper Salad with Currants, Capers and Feta

This simple salad gets a burst of Mediterranean flavors from the addition of sweet dried currants, tart capers and salty feta cheese.

Mango Chutney

Enjoy this easy mango chutney with Indian curry dishes, or try it with your favorite cheese and crackers.

Pickled Beet Salad

Kenny Rochford, general manager of Medlock Ames winery, pickles Chioggia beets from the winery gardens to use in the tasting room. They're perfect in a salad with parsley and fennel fronds.

