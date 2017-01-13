These chewy, nutty, white-chocolate-dipped sweets are a little bit granola bar, a little bit trail mix. Pastry chef Luis Villavelazquez wanted to put his own imprint on the portable snacks, so he added a twist: a good dose of spicy black pepper.
Instead of adding dried fruit to her crunchy granola, Belinda Leong creates chewy-sticky clusters of oats, nuts and poppy seeds. She serves the granola with her Greek yogurt panna cotta, but it’s also fabulous with plain yogurt or as a snack by itself.
Neal Fraser's signature granola is loaded with rolled oats and dried fruit, plus cashews, almonds, pistachios and pecans. What really makes it stand out are the delicate flakes of grated coconut, which get toasty and sweet during baking.
Karen DeMasco's crumbly soft, jammy-sweet bars travel well, so they're ideal for school bake sales. She says, "They are quick to put together with pantry staples, and everyone seems to love them." They're delicious made with any flavor of jam, as well as the raspberry preserves called for here.