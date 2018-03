The opening of this urbane boîte in 2006 went a long way in helping Haight Street shed its hippie image. The bar is the focus, with its inspired cocktails like the Promissory Note, made with tequila, ginger liqueur, honey and a dash of absinthe. But the bar food is no mere afterthought. We loved: Sliders filled with albacore, avocado and South African peppadews.