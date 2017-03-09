Go List: Los Angeles

F&W Best New Chef 1999 Suzanne Goin's first spot is always packed, which means it's tough to score a table, much less one of the few, highly coveted ones on the patio beneath the olive trees. Long before locavorism caught on, Goin began offering one of the best locavore dining experiences in California. We loved: The best French fries in L.A; date-brown butter bar with candied tangerine and vanilla ice cream.

Photo © Aaron Cook