Go List: Chicago

The relentless creativity of renowned chef Rick Bayless (an F&W Best New Chef 1988) has made Frontera Grill one of the city's most popular restaurants for more than 20 years. Everyone from Oprah to the Obamas heads there for seasonal, regional Mexican dishes like red chile–braised goat served with house-made tortillas. We loved: Spicy posole (a traditional stew) with grilled Gulf shrimp and pumpkin seeds. Insider tip: When it's crowded, hover by the bar to snag a stool—the full menu is served there.

Photo courtesy of Frontera Grill