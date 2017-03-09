Go List: Best Hotel Restaurants

This fourth-floor spot has been called the French Laundry of Hong Kong for its exacting treatment of top ingredients. Chef Chan Yan Tak serves refined Cantonese specialties like stir-fried minced pigeon lettuce wraps and flawless dim sum on jade and silver place settings. We loved: Frog legs in spicy salt served in a crisp basket fashioned from whitebait.

Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts