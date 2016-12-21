Gluten-free pancakes can be just as delicious as the classic version. From flax-coconut to banana-coconut, here are recipes for gluten-free pancakes.
Elisabeth Prueitt always mixes ground flax into her pancake batter. "I've never felt great about the low nutritional value of pancakes--it's like eating cake for breakfast--but the flax adds fiber, omega-3s and minerals," she says.
The key to these easy pancakes is coconut flour, which contributes a delicate flavor and airy texture.
These gluten-free almond flour pancakes are crispy on the edges and fluffy in the middle--just the way a good pancake should be.
Made with coconut flour, these gluten-free pancakes are best with fresh blueberries but frozen ones will do in a pinch.
These healthy wheat-free pancakes features a mixture of almond and white rice flour, as well as relatively little milk to create a thick, fluffy texture.