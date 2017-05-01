Gift Guide for Carnivores

"Made primarily with beer, not vinegar, this version of the classic includes tamarind, ginger and Madras curry. It’s fabulous in pan sauces for chicken or beef." —Tina Ujlaki. Find out where to buy in your area at colonelpabst.com.
Artisanal Beef Jerky
Real beef jerky isn't a smoky stick of preserved mystery meat. Rachel Graville's handmade versions are an exemplar of the artisanal-jerky trend. She shares 3 amazing recipes to DIY at home.
Meaty Tees
Inspired by his nickname, Prosciutto, David Ciaburro emblazons T-shirts with illustrations of various cured Italian meats (from $25 each; woosterstreetmeats.com).
Best Boning Knife
"I use my Forschner for butchering 99 percent of the time," says Tom Mylan of the Meat Hook about his 5-inch, rosewood-handled knife. "It debones almost anything" ($23; amazon.com).
Instant Roast
Porchetta Primata sells a wonderful ready-to-serve porchetta, the garlicky boneless Italian pork roast. The meat can be eaten cold or reheated until the skin is crisp ($30 per lb; murrayscheese.com).
MeatProcessingProducts.com is a great source for everything from meat dehydrators to smokers. To make sausage and charcuterie, butcher Ryan Farr recommends the TSM #10 grinder because it's powerful but compact ($640; meatprocessingproducts.com).
In her new book, Cleaving, Julie Powell (author of Julie & Julia) learns to butcher as a distraction from her troubled marriage. In Lobel's Meat Bible, the top NYC butchers explain how to cook different cuts. ($5; amazon.com).