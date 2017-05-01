Gift Guide for Carnivores

These perfect gifts include a stainless steel carving set and a butchering book.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 7 © Kate Quartaro

Worcestershire

"Made primarily with beer, not vinegar, this version of the classic includes tamarind, ginger and Madras curry. It’s fabulous in pan sauces for chicken or beef." —Tina Ujlaki. Find out where to buy in your area at colonelpabst.com.

Advertisement
2 of 7

Artisanal Beef Jerky

Real beef jerky isn't a smoky stick of preserved mystery meat. Rachel Graville's handmade versions are an exemplar of the artisanal-jerky trend. She shares 3 amazing recipes to DIY at home.

3 of 7

Meaty Tees

Inspired by his nickname, Prosciutto, David Ciaburro emblazons T-shirts with illustrations of various cured Italian meats (from $25 each; woosterstreetmeats.com).

Advertisement
4 of 7

Best Boning Knife

"I use my Forschner for butchering 99 percent of the time," says Tom Mylan of the Meat Hook about his 5-inch, rosewood-handled knife. "It debones almost anything" ($23; amazon.com).

Advertisement
5 of 7

Instant Roast

Porchetta Primata sells a wonderful ready-to-serve porchetta, the garlicky boneless Italian pork roast. The meat can be eaten cold or reheated until the skin is crisp ($30 per lb; murrayscheese.com).

Advertisement
6 of 7

Meat Grinder

MeatProcessingProducts.com is a great source for everything from meat dehydrators to smokers. To make sausage and charcuterie, butcher Ryan Farr recommends the TSM #10 grinder because it's powerful but compact ($640; meatprocessingproducts.com).

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Beefy Books

In her new book, Cleaving, Julie Powell (author of Julie & Julia) learns to butcher as a distraction from her troubled marriage. In Lobel's Meat Bible, the top NYC butchers explain how to cook different cuts. ($5; amazon.com).

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up