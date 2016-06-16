Geometric Home Design

“People are attracted to geometric designs—they are bold but textural, and can mix with other patterns easily,” says Christiana Coop, who with partner Aimee Lagos, is the US distributor for the Copenhagen-based company Ferm Living. While the look feels modern, it’s a trend that takes inspiration from the past. “It reflects back to the 1920s and the designs of Giò Ponti,” says Coop. Here’s how to add geometric impact to your home.—Maren Ellingboe

Equilateral Triangle Nails

These solid bronze nails with triangular-shaped heads are a beautiful take on a normally utilitarian object, and are perfect for hanging special items. $28, catbirdnyc.com

Mori Mini Cup

Created by Masahiro Mori, one of Japan’s most iconic midcentury designers, these porcelain cups come in six patterns that make it easy to mix and match. $26, poketo.com

Triangle Cork Dinner Mats

Easy to clean and perfect for protecting tabletops from heat, these cork dinner mats are practical and eye-catching. $30 for 2; fermlivingshop.com

Faceted Vase

Dwell Studio’s architectural vases are beautiful enough to display by themselves. $15-$75; dwellstudio.com

Color Fest Tea Towel

Made in the Netherlands, this dish towel is made with durable jacquard cotton. $25. leifshop.com

Aspect Pendant

From $395; schmittdesign.com.

Bec Brittain Pendant

From $12,500; rollandhill.com.

Fat Lady Vase

$185; lennekewispelwey.nl

Maple Bottle Stop

$22; spartan-shop.com.

Between a Rock and a Lamp Base

$79; landofnod.com

