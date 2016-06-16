Genius Holiday Fondant

Let these genius fondant creations inspire you to transform your holiday cake into a real eye-catcher .—Jennifer Salerno
Let's hope Meghan Barkley's fondant Grinch gets stuck in the chimney.
For an adorable fondant cake topper, Heike Krohz created these Christmas trees covered in snow.
We're imagining Alana Yuen's little fondant girl is creating another dog for herself out of snow.
Even hot cocoa can't pull this napper out of his deep slumber.
A candy elf who had a few too many beers.
Kim de Villiers's nativity cupcakes look sweet in every sense of the word.
Mila Cooke's Santa doubles as the piano man in this fondant party scene.