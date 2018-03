This traditional Spanish dish, along with paella and sangria, is festive and perfect for summer parties and barbecues. Served cold, this uncooked soup is easy to make and can be served as an appetizer or as a main course. Fresh summer vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers and green peppers give this soup color and flavor while the vinegar provides the tanginess. You can even in some shrimp to make a great main course dish. Scroll though for a few of our favorite recipes of this summer soup.