Gale Gand

Excellent recipes from Gale Gand, from sugar-dusted vanilla ricotta fritters to wagon wheels with broccoli and parmesan cheese.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 7

Port-Mulled Cherries with Ricotta

"I top fresh ricotta with cherries that I've picked in the spring and frozen. The cherries absorb the natural sweetness of the port," explains pastry chef Gale Gand about one of her favorite three-ingredient desserts.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Not Your Usual Lemon Meringue Pie

In her version of lemon meringue pie, Gale Gand forgoes a traditional crust for quick-baked sheets of sugared phyllo dough, which she layers with house-made lemon curd and a brown-sugar meringue. The recipe, a classic, appears in Gand's book Butter Sugar Flour Eggs (Clarkson Potter).

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Gale Gand's Sugar-Dusted Vanilla Ricotta Fritters

Gale Gand got this recipe from her mother-in-law, Vita Seidita; the fritters are also good sprinkled with cinnamon sugar or dipped in jelly.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Panko-Breaded Pork Chops

Japanese bread crumbs, called panko, are bright white, and their large flakes result in a rough, crunchy texture.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Chocolate-Glazed Hazelnut Meringues

Gale Gand learned to make these fantastic meringues from Washington, D.C., baker Warren Brown.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Soft Pretzels

Boiling the formed pretzels before baking gives them a chewy interior, like a bagel. The baking soda in the water makes the baked pretzels shine.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Wagon Wheels with Broccoli and Parmesan Cheese

In place of wagon wheels, or rotelle, any other pasta shape, such as penne or fusilli, can be used instead.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up