Gabriel Kreuther's Holiday Dinner

The award-winning executive chef shares his recipes for a picturesque holiday feast, from pecan-crusted beef tenderloin to frozen fruit nougat with citrus sauce.

Smoked Salmon-Stuffed Puffs

An ideal finger food appetizer, these smoked salmon-stuffed puffs (filled with Dijon mustard, sour cream, and salmon of course) are fluffy but flavorful.

Mini Tartes Flambées

This is a bite-size version of arte flambée, a traditional Alsatian tart. Gabriel Kreuther's mother makes tarte flambée on the family farm in Alsace, using home-smoked bacon and home-grown onions.

Pecan-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Juniper Jus

Suggested wine pairing: A full-bodied red will echo the juniper-berry jus and the rich pecan coating on the beef tenderloin.

Escarole and Fresh Herb Salad with Apples and Pomegranates

Artfully blending fruits and veggies, this light salad is a fantastic palate cleanser for the heavier dishes on the holiday menu.

Prune Custard Tart

This creamy, fruity, elegant dessert was inspired partly by Gabriel Kreuther's grandfather, a farmer who used to grow plums and dry them for homemade tarts.

Frozen Fruit Nougat with Citrus Sauce

This frozen nougat is like a light ice cream studded with all kinds of delicious things—dried cranberries, apricots, candied orange rind.

