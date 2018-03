Mayonnaise has grilling superpowers. Rub it on fish to prevent sticking to the grate or add to ground meat to keep burgers moist. Over heat, the mayonnaise melts away and leaves nothing but rich flavor.

Fish

Mix mayo with lime juice and zest and rub all over a whole fish or fillets. Grill, then top with cilantro and sliced chiles.

Vegetables

Make a cheater aioli: Puree garlic with mayo and lemon juice. Toss with vegetables and grill.

Bread

Instead of olive oil, spread mayo on crusty bread slices before grilling.