F&W's Test Kitchen Superheroes

More and more illustrators are depicting chefs, wine pros and, in an F&W exclusive, our own Test Kitchen cooks—as superheroes. Take that, Green Goblin!

Food & Wine
C.B. Cebulski and his team at Marvel Comics collaborated with F&W on this awesome comic.

The action-packed adventure stars F&W's very own Test Kitchen cooks Grace Parisi and Marcia Kiesel.

At the behest of editor in chief Dana Cowin and deputy food editor Kate Heddings, Grace and Marcia take on a vital mission.

The intrepid duo fight to protect an ancient Incan "super-power bar" recipe made with quinoa flakes, nuts and dried fruit.

Web-slinging fellow New Yorker Spider-Man makes a cameo appearance.

This isn't Marvel's only foray into food; look for a follow-up next summer of 1977's The Mighty Marvel Superheroes' Cookbook, with more than 50 dishes from chefs.

