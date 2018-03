Seville is Spain’s fourth-largest city. To look out over this colorful and stylish metropolis, go to the Espacio Metropol Parasol in the Plaza de la Encarnación. An elevator will bring you to the top floor, where you can enjoy the view over the rooftops of Seville and up to the Alcázar and the Cathedral. Tickets are 3€, including a drink in the Gastrosol Bar. setasdesevilla.com