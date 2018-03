Piazza Maggiore is the main square of Bologna. A few blocks to the east are the Towers of Bologna, a group of medieval structures typical of the city. Between the 12th and 13th centuries, there were more than 150 towers citywide. Torre degli Asinelli is the taller of the two most prominent ones, also known as the Two Towers. Off the Piazza Maggiore is the narrow street Via Pescherie Vecchie, in the Quadrilateral, an area of ancient handicraft traditions that was developed in the Middle Ages and has retained this over time.