F&W Handbook: Best July Recipes

What to cook right now: rib eye, zucchini, green beans, bell peppers and berries

Food & Wine
Grilled Rib Eye Brochettes with Charmoula

The Big Dish: Well-marbled rib eye steak is perfect for kebabs, because it doesn’t dry out on the grill.

Grilled-Beef Summer Rolls

Rib Eye Leftover One: Chilled leftover steak is perfect in these light, vegetable-packed, easy to make rolls.

Turkish Lettuce Wraps

Rib Eye Leftover Two: The rich and luscious sesame sauce is key to these quick Middle Eastern-flavored lettuce cups.

Raw and Charred Zucchini Salad

When zucchini is at its freshest and most plentiful, make this salad; the feta, pine nuts, fresh herbs and tomatoes are all fantastic with it.

Genius Idea: A savory crumble of pine nuts, chile and garlic makes an easy, trend-forward topping.

Summer Succotash Gratin

This big baked corn, red pepper, lima and green bean casserole has a crispy, cheesy topping. Aleppo pepper supplies the heat here; or substitute milder ancho.

Slow-Cooked Green and Yellow Beans

This flavorful long-simmered dish is a nice change from the usual quick sautés, and it’s an especially good method for overgrown beans that can be a little woody.

Bucatini with Clams and Red Peppers

This riff on pasta with clams features strips of sweet roasted pepper, toasted walnuts and fresh herbs along with Middle Eastern flavors like pomegranate molasses and cumin.

Mussels with White Beans and Chorizo

7-Minute Dish: Adding white beans to mussels makes this a hearty, substantial meal; the chorizo here makes it appealingly smoky, too.

Genius Idea: Precooked chorizo adds instant smokiness.

Skillet Biscuits with Berries

This tart and super fruity summer dessert cooks mostly on the stovetop, with just a quick finish under the broiler to caramelize the biscuits.

Genius Idea: These tender biscuits bake on the stovetop with the berries.

Spiced Shrimp and Tomato Kebabs

This is a perfect party dish, because it's easy to assemble and you can marinate and skewer the shrimp ahead of time.

