F&W Handbook: Best February Recipes

What to cook right now: Kale Caesar salad, Super Bowl wings, Oscar-night snacks.
The Big Dish: In this riff on pot-au-feu, sautéed kimchi is a delicious change from the traditional horseradish.
Short Rib Stew Leftover One: On Bread
Using leftover beef stew with vegetables to make these Vietnamese-inspired sandwiches is clever and tasty.
Short Rib Stew Leftover Two: In Puff Pastry
These buttery, flaky, beef-filled mini pies make a quick and impressive leftover dish.
Combining miso paste with lime, ginger, fish sauce and sugar creates a terrific sweet-sour glaze for crispy baked chicken wings.
The secret to this lush, deeply flavored romesco sauce is miso, which adds superb savoriness to the mix of almonds, tomatoes, peppers and bread.
These “BLT” hot dogs are topped with crispy bacon, fresh tomatoes and crunchy lettuce dressed with a creamy caraway-pickle mayonnaise.
These ice cream pops are fantastic party food; just roll ice cream in chopped candy, poke sticks in the balls and freeze.
This reimagined Caesar salad substitutes kale for romaine, rye bread for the croutons and tofu for raw egg in the garlicky dressing.
7-Minute Main Course: A tangy, caper-studded couscous with butter beans and lemon juice makes a delicious base for quickly sautéed spicy shrimp. Leave out the shrimp for a stellar vegetarian main course.
It’s hard to eat just one of these cupcakes, which combine moist, light chocolate cake with rich, chocolate-caramel frosting and flaky coconut.