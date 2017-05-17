F&W Handbook: Best August Recipes

What to cook right now: Grilled pizza, Bloody Mary tomato salad, frozen-yogurt terrine

1 of 7 JOHN KERNICK

Mixed Grill with Roasted-Garlic-and-Pepper Salsa

The Big Dish: For this amazing summer party dish, you grill everything from chicken to garlic and pickles.

2 of 7

Sausage Lovers' Grilled Pizza

Leftover Idea: This is the ultimate summer pizza, topped with lots of grated summer squash and piquant peperoncini, along with sausage.

3 of 7

Mexican Skillet Corn with Chicken and Cilantro

Leftover Idea: This easy, fresh, spicy summer dish makes fantastic use of leftover chicken and crisp, sweet corn.

4 of 7

Skirt Steak with Bloody Mary Tomato Salad

Fast: This delicious salad features all the flavors in a virgin Bloody Mary: horseradish, Worcestershire, lemon and celery. It’s perfect with grilled skirt steak.

5 of 7

Okra Double Dippers

Superfast Hors d’Oeuvre: This okra gets not one but two coatings: Dip first in miso mayonnaise, then add crunch with sesame seeds or heat with fresh chiles.

6 of 7

Layered Chicken Salad with Coriander-Yogurt Dressing

Salad of the Month: Taking a cue from French verrines, these portable, layered chicken salads could also be assembled in one big glass bowl.

7 of 7

Lemony Frozen-Yogurt Terrine with Blueberries and Mango

Dessert Cravings: This stunning, make-ahead frozen treat, made with fat-free yogurt, fresh fruit and turbinado sugar, is delightfully creamy.

