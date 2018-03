My absolute favorite would have to be the chocolate chip cookie bars. They have the perfect balance of crisp cookie edges and gooey center. The bonus: more chocolate! The silky ganache filling is super-easy to make and can be prepped in minutes. I also like to play around with the mix-ins for the cookie dough. Swap the dried cranberries for chopped pretzels, shredded coconut, dried apricot pieces or toasted walnuts. Don't be afraid to get creative! —Julia Heffelfinger, Assistant Editor