F&W Classic in Aspen: Best New Chefs

Food & Wine
1 of 10

Dana Cowin toasts the FOOD & WINE Best New Chefs

2 of 10

Best New Chef James Syhabout

3 of 10

Best New Chefs at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen

4 of 10

Best New Chefs Jason Stratton, James Syhabout and Jonathon Sawyer

5 of 10

6 of 10

Aspen Meadows Resort, site of the Best New Chefs 2010 event

7 of 10

Best New Chef Clayton Miller

8 of 10

9 of 10

Best New Chefs

10 of 10

