F&W Bucket List: Best Summer Restaurants

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
In parts of New England, the beginning of summer is marked by the opening of the local clam shack. Elsewhere in America, it's the Italian ice stands, or the hot dog roadsides, or the frozen custard shops. Summer is fleeting, as is access to some of the best warm-weather meals. Here, F&W’s summer bucket list—must-visit spots before Labor Day, from lobster pounds to sno-ball shops.—Carey Jones