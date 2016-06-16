Fruit-Forward Flavor Combinations: Pairing Fruit and Wine
Wine lovers know how the right varietal can heighten the taste of a juicy steak, or bring out the unique flavors of an aged cheese. But have you tried pairing wine with fruit? Inspired by their seven delicious fruit bars -- a quick and nutritious way to unwrap the perfect snack every day of the week -- SOYJOY shares with you its list of top fruit and wine pairings. Try SOYJOY’s mouthwatering combinations as a happy hour treat, sophisticated picnic pairing, or as a nutritious dessert.
Strawberries + Champagne
There’s a reason this pairing is such a classic. Nothing better compliments a fine Champagne’s elegant bubbles than the flavor of sweet, luscious strawberries. Add one perfect ripe, red berry to a glass of bubbly, and any occasion feels like a celebration.
Mangoes + Coconuts + Sauvignon Blanc
Set out a platter of juicy mango slices and chunks of creamy, fresh coconut with glasses of chilled Sauvignon Blanc, and be instantly transported to the tropics. The duo of fruits offers sweet flavors and meaty textures, which play off the delicate floral notes of Sauvignon Blanc.
Cranberries + Riesling
Give Riesling a festive touch by floating a few cranberries in each glass. The vibrant berry pairs well with a range of Rieslings. Pick one on the drier side to echo the fruit’s crisp tartness, or balance the flavor with a sweeter selection.
Bananas + Rosé
For a lively, tropical pairing, sip some fruity rosé alongside creamy fresh or dried bananas. Look for a rosé on the sweeter side -- sparkling varieties feel extra decadent.
Berries + Tempranillo
A juicy, aromatic Tempranillo is the perfect match for ripe berries. The fruit-forward wine, which comes from Spain’s Rioja region, seamlessly matches the deep fruit flavors of raspberries and blackberries.
Blueberries + Syrah
Many Syrahs exhibit notes of blueberry, vanilla, and toasted oak. What could be a better match than pairing a glass with the ripe, dark fruit that gives it that delicious-smelling bouquet?
Cherries + Pinot Noir
Throughout Oregon and Washington, luscious cherries grow alongside vineyards growing world-class Pinot Noir grapes. Nothing could be a more natural pairing than enjoying a glass of jammy, black pepper-scented Pinot Noir with the sweet-tart, ruby-hued fruit.
