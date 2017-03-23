Frittata Recipes

Star chef Nancy Silverton has strong opinions about frittatas. She likes them to be creamy like scrambled eggs, with various toppings like prosciutto, cheese and a generous amount of herbs. At her dinner parties, she often serves this 15-minute frittata as a side dish, so guests can cut wedges at the table.
Alex Stupak created this light, airy egg white frittata because he wanted to offer a brunch dish at Empellón Cocina that was healthy yet still delicious. To serve alongside, he makes a warm salsa ranchera (Spanish for “ranch-style sauce”) by blending roasted tomatoes, garlic and jalapeños.
Chef Marc Meyer prepares spectacular egg dishes for brunch, but he himself likes to eat eggs for dinner after a long night of cooking at the restaurant. His frittata is filled with chanterelle mushrooms, tarragon and runny Fontina cheese.
The combination of flavors here is pure genius. Tarragon is classic with both spinach and eggs, and a touch of sharp feta cheese accents the trio beautifully. Use these same ingredients to make superb omelets.
When making an Italian frittata, don't limit yourself to traditional ingredients. The Asian flavors that fill this version offer a real change of pace. Cook the eggs on top of the stove or in the oven —but be sure to use moderate heat so they don't turn rubbery.
Instead of serving the breakfast sausages on the side of her eggs, Food & Wine's Kay Chun bakes them right into her delicious egg frittata. To give the baked eggs more flavor, she includes sweet bites of apple and sharp cheddar cheese. This is the perfect brunch or lunch dish, but it's also great for dinner with a simple salad and sparking Cava.