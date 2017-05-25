Fourth of July: Roasted Pork Ribs Menu

A complete July 4th menu, with Tuscan-style spareribs with balsamic glaze and a chopped salad with beets, beans, goat cheese and hazelnuts.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5 TINA RUPP

White Bean Dip with Herbs

Drizzling a high quality olive oil over this dip will add depth and complexity.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Tuscan-Style Spareribs with Balsamic Glaze

Bruce Aidells, author of Bruce Aidells's Complete Book of Pork, loves to barbecue spareribs, but his favorite way to prepare them is to generously season the ribs with a mix of aromatic herbs and spices and slow-roast them until tender and crisp. Like his favorite Tuscan cooks, he finishes the ribs with a simple balsamic glaze.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Watermelon and Arugula Salad with Walnuts

This recipe is a fabulous blend of juicy (watermelon) and crunchy (red onions and walnuts). For anyone who thinks raspberry vinegar went out with the '90s, this fruity vinaigrette will be a revelation.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Chopped Salad with Beets, Beans, Goat Cheese and Hazelnuts

Reserve the beet greens and use them as a bed for whole grilled fish: Clean the greens, then wilt them in a saucepan with a bit of water, olive oil and salt.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Hazelnut-Nutella Sandwich Cookies

Ground hazelnuts in the dough give these Nutella sandwich cookies extra crunch.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up