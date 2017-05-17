Foods from Seinfeld Episodes

Amazing recipes inspired by the show about nothing, from turkey chili soup to ham and chile-cheddar calzones.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 7

German-Style Pretzels

Seinfeld hook: Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer practice reciting the line "These pretzels are making me thirsty!" from a Woody Allen movie Kramer is to be an extra in.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Turkey Chili Soup with Hominy

Seinfeld hook: George orders turkey chili from the Soup Nazi. When he complains that it doesn't come with bread, he is banished from the shop.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Deviled Ham Salad on Marbled Rye Bread

Seinfeld hook: When an elderly woman gets a bakery's last marble rye, Jerry steals it from her and runs.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Fusilli Alla Crazy Bastard

Seinfeld hook: Kramer constructs a miniature "fusilli Jerry," which later injures Frank Costanza when he falls on it.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Ham and Chile-Cheddar Calzones

Seinfeld hook: After getting his boss, George Steinbrenner, hooked on calzones, George gets himself banned from the pizzeria that makes them. George enlists Kramer to buy calzones for him, but he is kicked out when he tries to pay with pennies.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Mushroom Spring Rolls with Creamy Ginger Sauce

Seinfeld hook: While waiting to sit down in a Chinese restaurant, Jerry offers Elaine $50 to eat an egg roll off someone's plate.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Mulligatawny Soup with Chicken

Seinfeld hook: After ordering a bowl of mulligatawny, Elaine is banned from the Soup Nazi's shop when she tells him he looks like Al Pacino.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up