Foods to Eat While Pregnant: Vegan Recipes

Veggie Burgers with Pomegranate Ketchup

Eating vegan for a month led Richard Blais to examine his pantry more closely. He discovered that ground porcini mushrooms add a meaty flavor to dishes like his veggie burger.

Quinoa Salad with Grilled Scallions, Favas and Dates

"One thing I've learned as a chef is not to overfeed your customers—a food coma is very unpleasant," says Charlie Parker of Plum restaurant in Oakland, California. This salad of grilled spring vegetables feels just filling enough, thanks to the protein-rich quinoa and a puree of dates that are grilled first to soften them and intensify their natural sweetness.

Crispy Kale-and-Tofu Salad with Coconut

Heidi Swanson, author of 2007's Supernatural Cooking, has already proven she's a master at creating amazingly healthy and tasty vegetarian recipes with very few ingredients. Here, she toasts kale, coconut and tofu until lightly browned and crisp, then tosses them with brown rice.

Crispy Chickpeas

To make these addictive snacks, chef Jason Travi tosses canned chickpeas with flour, coriander and cumin, then fries them. He loves popping them into his mouth while he's watching football.

Spaghetti with Sun-Dried-Tomato-Almond Pesto

This Mediterranean dish from Marcie Turney is quick, simple and utterly delicious.

Grilled Tofu Steaks with Piquillo Salsa Verde

Firm tofu is ideal for the grill, because it holds its shape and gets nicely smoky. It's excellent with this tangy salsa prepared with piquillo peppers, capers and parsley.

Three-Grain Cereal with Dates and Cinnamon

Chef Quinn Hatfield cooks big batches of pearled barley and quinoa to keep in his refrigerator for this hot cereal, which comes together in minutes. He also uses the grains in salads. The mixture of cinnamon and chopped dates makes this breakfast nicely sweet—no extra sugar needed.

Fruit-and-Nut Energy Bars

Curried Spaghetti-Squash-and-Chickpea Toasts

Spaghetti squash gets its name because once it's cooked, you can use a fork to pull the flesh into long, thin strands. Jonathon Sawyer makes his own curry and cooks his own chickpeas for this vegetarian dish, but this simplified recipe calls for store-bought curry paste and canned chickpeas. Sawyer roasts the seeds from the squash and uses them as a garnish; pumpkin seeds from the supermarket are a fine substitute.

Tofu, Eggplant and Shiitake Noodle Soup

Chef Way: The base for this tofu, eggplant and shiitake katiev ("noodle soup" in Cambodian) is a made-from-scratch vegetable stock with a long ingredient list, including two types of cabbage and dried Chinese mushrooms.

Easy Way: To simplify the Cambodian noodle soup, we added fewer vegetables to store-bought vegetable broth.

Quick White Bean Stew with Swiss Chard and Tomatoes

The Good News Low in fat but high in protein, beans are one of Joe Bastianich's favorite ingredients. He uses white beans here, but he also loves making this recipe with chickpeas and flat gigante beans: "The bigger and creamier the beans, the better."

Pink-Grapefruit-and-Avocado Salad

This pretty salad from Alice Waters, the iconic chef-owner of Chez Panisse in Berkeley, California, is best in the winter, when grapefruit is at its prime.

Korean Sushi Rolls with Walnut-Edamame Crumble

David Chang was inspired to make these playful rolls by a snack he had at Yunpilam, a temple in South Korea, where the nuns served him edamame mixed with walnuts and molasses. His rolls have an edamame-and-walnut filling; unlike other sushi rolls, they can be served warm.

Chickpeas with Tomatoes and Carrots

Starting with dried chickpeas instead of canned ones makes all the difference in this citrusy side dish. Although soaking and cooking the chickpeas takes a bit more time, the effort is minimal.

