Food & Wine's Top 10 Food Obsessions

Food & Wine
1 of 10

Burgers

Even superstar chef Thomas Keller is a fan of the West Coast chain In-N-Out—and with good reason. The cooked-to-order burgers are made from Harris Ranch beef and served with hand-cut fries. For a messier, more indulgent experience, order your burger "animal style" for extra sauce and chopped grilled onions.

Find more of F&W's favorite burgers in our Foodspotting guides to Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, New York and San Francisco.

slideshow Best Burger Recipes

Photo © Jess Lander.

Advertisement
2 of 10

Pizza

Chef-co-owner Roberto Caporuscio worked as a cheese salesman in Italy before he opened Kesté, one of the best Neapolitan pizza spots in New York City.

Find more of F&W's favorite pizza in our Foodspotting guides to New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago and San Francisco.

slideshow Perfect Pizza Recipes

Photo Courtesy of Kesté Pizza and Vino.

3 of 10

Barbecue

At Lillie's Q in Chicago, chef Charlie McKenna, who has won big on the competitive barbecue circuit, makes five kinds of sauces to go with his meat. These baby back ribs, rubbed with a secret "Carolina dirt" spice rub, are his signature.

Find more of F&W's favorite barbecue in our Foodspotting guides to Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

slideshow Best Recipes for Barbecue Ribs

Photo © Neil Burger.

Advertisement
4 of 10

Cupcakes

Making cupcakes at Los Angeles-based phenomenon Sprinkles is an art. Creative varieties on offer include Ginger Lemon, Vanilla Milk Chocolate and Chai Latte.

Find more of F&W's favorite cupcakes in our Foodspotting guides to Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, New York and San Francisco.

slideshow Fantastic Cupcake Recipes

Photo © Korie Lynn Herold.

Advertisement
5 of 10

Doughnuts

The Doughnut Vault started selling big, fresh doughnuts out of a charming Chicago storefront in the spring of 2011, and lines continue from early morning until the handful of flavors sell out. Outside, there's a big communal table for eating old-fashioned, chocolate-glazed and pistachio-covered rings, with $1 cups of coffee.

Find more of F&W's favorite doughnuts in our Foodspotting guides to Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

slideshow Top Doughnut Recipes

Photo © Jonathan Tam.

Advertisement
6 of 10

Fried Chicken

Chicago quick-service joint Crisp turns out six versions of Korean fried chicken. Seoul Sassy birds are dipped in a garlic-ginger-soy blend, dusted with flour and then double-fried for a mysteriously greaseless finish. The Plain Jane's golden, almost translucent coating is the hallmark of the genre.

Find more of F&W's favorite fried chicken in our Foodspotting guides to Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

slideshow Terrific Fried Chicken Recipes

Photo © Santi Tuamsuk.

Advertisement
7 of 10

Hot Dogs

The 12-foot-tall fiberglass hot dog couple on the roof of Chicago's Superdawg is an homage to founders Maurie and Flaurie Berman, high school sweethearts who married in 1947. The all-beef hot dogs come on a heap of crinkle-cut fries.

Find more of F&W's favorite hot dogs in our Foodspotting guides to Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

slideshow Tricked-Out Hot Dog Recipes

Photo Courtesy of Superdawg.

Advertisement
8 of 10

Ice Cream

Toscanini's, an ice cream institution in Cambridge, MA, wins fans with its signature Burnt Caramel flavor. The floor-to-ceiling windows are also superb for people watching on the street.

Find more of F&W's favorite ice cream in our Foodspotting guides to Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

slideshow Terrific Ice Cream Recipes

Photo © Gary Wong.

Advertisement
9 of 10

Pie

After winning a local bake-off, Allison Kave launched First Prize Pies in Brooklyn with flavors like s'mores. Kave now sells her pies online and at her mother's chocolate stand Roni-Sue's in NYC's Essex Street Market.

Find more of F&W's favorite pies in our Foodspotting guides to New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago and San Francisco.

slideshow Best Pie Recipes

Photo © Hector Sanchez.

Advertisement
10 of 10

Tacos

San Francisco's Tacolicious prizes local ingredients for its tortilla fillings—like summer squash with grilled Brentwood corn and fried local rock cod with cabbage and tangy crema.

Find more of F&W's favorite tacos in our Foodspotting guides to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago and New York.

slideshow Awesome Taco Recipes

Photo © Maren Caruso.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up