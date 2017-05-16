Food & Wine Spelling Challenge

It may not be a household name, but Gewürztraminer is a grape that once-tasted isn't easily forgotten. It's tremendously fragrant, with a flamboyant aroma that recalls roses, lychee nuts and spices like clove and allspice.

Gewürztraminer reaches its peak in France's Alsace region, producing luxuriant, full-bodied wines ranging from dry to quite sweet, with flavors of apricot, apple and baking spices. Gewürztraminer pairs well with classic Alsace cuisine—a rich tarte flambée made with ham and Gruyère, for instance. American Gewürztraminers tend to be less dense and unctuous, though they typically have a touch of sweetness on the finish and a delicate spiciness.