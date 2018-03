"Every good chicken has a good liver," says Peter Hoffman. "Sometimes I eat the liver myself as the cook's reward, and sometimes I let a bunch accumulate in the freezer until I have enough to make this recipe." His beautifully silky puree is accented with sweet sauteed apples, smoky bacon and a splash of brandy, then served on crunchy toasts. For a healthier version, omit the 4 tablespoons of chilled butter in Step 4.