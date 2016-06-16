Flatware Place Settings

The latest in 5-piece place settings any one of which will be sure to elevate mealtimes at the dining table.—Suzie Myers
The latest in 5-piece place settings any one of which will be sure to elevate mealtimes at the dining table.—Suzie Myers
Designed by Zani & Zani this place setting combines a cast iron-like appearance with a high-tech non-stick surface. $287.62; fitzsu.com
In gold-plated stainless steel, this flatware brings a touch of glamour to any table. $135; tableartonline.com
Designed in Portugal by the masters of flatware, Cutipol, this set combines gold-plate with a black resin handle and is dishwasher-safe. $89; shophorne.com
Also dishwasher-safe, this place setting is corrosion resistant and won’t stain or oxidize. $230; marchsf.com
The white-dipped handles on this copper set lend a modern feel. $78; anthropologie.com
The handles on this place setting have an architectural quality to them. $70; barneys.com