Flatware Place Settings

The latest in 5-piece place settings any one of which will be sure to elevate mealtimes at the dining table.—Suzie Myers

1 of 6 © Fitzsu.com

Sabrina Flatware

Designed by Zani & Zani this place setting combines a cast iron-like appearance with a high-tech non-stick surface. $287.62; fitzsu.com

2 of 6 Courtesy of TableArt

Adam Gold Matte 5-Piece Place Setting

In gold-plated stainless steel, this flatware brings a touch of glamour to any table. $135; tableartonline.com

3 of 6 © ShopHorne.com

Goa Cutlery in Brushed Gold

Designed in Portugal by the masters of flatware, Cutipol, this set combines gold-plate with a black resin handle and is dishwasher-safe. $89; shophorne.com

4 of 6 © Ben Kist

Dolcevita Flatware in Bronze Pewter

Also dishwasher-safe, this place setting is corrosion resistant and won’t stain or oxidize. $230; marchsf.com

5 of 6 © Anthropologie

Copper Top Flatware

The white-dipped handles on this copper set lend a modern feel. $78; anthropologie.com

6 of 6 © Barneys

Ricci Silversmiths Art Deco Flatware Set

The handles on this place setting have an architectural quality to them. $70; barneys.com

