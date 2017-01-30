Filet Mignon Recipes

1 of 9 © Marcus Nilsson
Advertisement
2 of 9 © PETRINA TINSLAY
Advertisement
4 of 9 © Barnard & Meyer
Advertisement
Advertisement
6 of 9
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 of 9
Advertisement
Delicious and savory filet mignon is the most expensive of steak cuts. This extremely tender steak comes from the small end of the tenderloin and be prepared by broiling, grilling and sautéing. Try a few of our favorite recipes like wok-seared steak majong with shishito peppers and posen's lemon charred beef with crisp herbed spaetzle.