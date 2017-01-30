Filet Mignon Recipes

Delicious and savory filet mignon is the most expensive of steak cuts. This extremely tender steak comes from the small end of the tenderloin and be prepared by broiling, grilling and sautéing. Try a few of our favorite recipes like wok-seared steak majong with shishito peppers and posen's lemon charred beef with crisp herbed spaetzle.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 9 © Marcus Nilsson

Creamed Spinach–Stuffed Filet Roast 

Ultratender filet of beef gets rolled around creamed spinach in this fun and delicious play on a classic steakhouse pairing.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 9 © PETRINA TINSLAY

Poached Beef Fillet with Fines Herbes Dressing

Poaching slices of filet mignon in a vegetable-enhanced beef broth just until rosy seals in the delectable flavor.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 9

Griddled Gaucho Steak with Bread-and-Basil Salad

To turn beef tenderloin into a quick-cooking cut, grilling master Francis Mallmann butterflies it first to form a quarter-inch-thick slab, tops it with chives and then sears it quickly on a hot grill. "I love charring things very, very fast so that they're still raw in the middle," he says. If you aren't comfortable butterflying the tenderloin yourself, ask your butcher to do it.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 9 © Barnard & Meyer

Wok-Seared Steak Majong with Shishito Peppers

For this brightly flavored stir-fry, chef George Chen of San Francisco’s China Live combines crunchy, spicy shishito peppers and pieces of tender beef the size of mah-jongg tiles.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 9

Beef Medallions with Bacon and Morels

Teres major is an ultra-lean steak that's sometimes referred to as mock tender. Its similarity to the tenderloin makes it a great substitute for filet mignon.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 9

Steak Diane

When planning the Delmonico reopening, Emeril Lagasse wanted to bring back the tableside service that was so popular in dining rooms long ago. Diane-style has come to mean sauteing thinly sliced or pounded filet mignon in butter and then flambeing and basting it in a rich Cognac sauce.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 9

Rosen's Lemon Charred Beef with Crisp Herbed Spaetzle

Between the lemon charred beef and the crisp herbed spaetzle, you'll want to prepare this dish every day of the week.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 9

Shaking Beef

Chef Way Charles Phan of the Slanted Door in San Francisco serves this sweet and vinegary Vietnamese dish with a tart dipping sauce of lime juice, salt and pepper.

Easy Way Serve the beef with fresh lime wedges instead of a dipping sauce.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 9

Grilled Texas T-Bone Steaks with Charred Onion Rings

The true secret to grilling the perfect steak is choosing the right cut. You can't beat a T-bone, which is actually two steaks in one: a flavorful New York Strip and a meltingly tender piece of filet mignon. A T-bone can also handle assertive seasonings such as the spicy rub used here.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up