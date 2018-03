"When I was a kid, my mom fried zucchini fritters when I got home from school; I would steal a couple while they were still hot," says Didem Senol. "My grandmother fried them, too; she'd make the patties thin and dense. When I started cooking, I decided to work on my childhood recipe. I added herbs and feta and reduced the amount of flour to make them fluffier." The fritters are terrific on their own or dipped into the yogurt-cucumber sauce.