Faux Grilling

The bright flavors of tomato, orange juice and smoked paprika make this soup perfect for summer, as does its versatility: It's delicious chilled or hot. Naomi Pomeroy serves the soup with a side of maple-candied bacon, which she prepares by sprinkling bacon slices with maple sugar and baking them until crisp.
It’s impossible to grill tiny favas, but the sweet-starchy beans get a similar smoky flavor when they’re charred quickly in a hot skillet. Jean-Georges Vongerichten tosses the charred beans with garlic, jalapeño, tarragon and cubes of cheese for a warm salad.
For an even quicker version of these flavorful fajitas, sauté the peppers and onions together for two minutes instead of charring them. Chipotle chiles packed in adobo are available at specialty food stores and Latin American markets.