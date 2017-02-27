Faux Grilling

Use smoky ingredients to mimic the smoky flavor of a grilled dish.

Green Salad with Smoky Barbecue Vinaigrette

Smoky barbecue sauce and cheese-toasted corn bread croutons put a Texas spin on hearty greens.

Smoky Citrus Shrimp with Parsley

Grub co-author Bryant Terry eats these tangy, garlicky shrimp piled high on crispy toasts, but sometimes he sandwiches them inside a quesadilla oozing with shredded Jack cheese.

Chicken Tinga Tacos

Chicken gets fabulous Mexican flavor with tinga, an easy-to-make smoky tomato sauce. This delicious tinga recipe uses only a few simple ingredients.

Smoky Tomato Soup with Maple-Candied Bacon

The bright flavors of tomato, orange juice and smoked paprika make this soup perfect for summer, as does its versatility: It's delicious chilled or hot. Naomi Pomeroy serves the soup with a side of maple-candied bacon, which she prepares by sprinkling bacon slices with maple sugar and baking them until crisp.

Chipotle-Roasted Baby Carrots

Here, Alex Stupak roasts carrots with smoky canned chipotles in adobo, then serves them with peppery watercress and cooling yogurt.

Pot-Roasted Eggplant with Tomatoes and Cumin

Paula Wolfert visited the kitchens of Dar Yacout, where the cooks still use charcoal fires to make dishes like lush and smoky roasted-eggplant salad.

Charred Fava Bean Salad with Lemon and Tarragon

It’s impossible to grill tiny favas, but the sweet-starchy beans get a similar smoky flavor when they’re charred quickly in a hot skillet. Jean-Georges Vongerichten tosses the charred beans with garlic, jalapeño, tarragon and cubes of cheese for a warm salad.

Smoky Beef Fajitas

For an even quicker version of these flavorful fajitas, sauté the peppers and onions together for two minutes instead of charring them. Chipotle chiles packed in adobo are available at specialty food stores and Latin American markets.

Smoky Shrimp and Grits

Old-school Southern cooks prepare grits with an abundance of butter and cheddar. To make the dish less heavy, Grace Parisi cuts back on the cheese, drops the butter altogether and adds spinach.

