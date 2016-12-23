Dad may say he wants nothing more than love and affection on Father’s Day, but we know that he really means love, affection, and cake. So if the question isn’t if he’ll love a cake baked in his honor (a resounding yes), it’s what kind should I bake? Luckily our collection of Father’s Day cake recipes has all dads covered.

For chocoholics, you can’t go wrong with German Chocolate Cake. This classic confection was developed by a Dallas newspaper in the 1950s and named in honor of Sam German, who created Baker's German's Sweet Chocolate in 1852. In true Southern style, this two-tiered chocolate layer cake is filled with shredded coconut flakes and toasted pecans. Another sure-to-please option, even for finicky young eaters, is our Milk Chocolate Layer Cake from pastry chef Karina Gowing. A mild cocoa-flavored cake is frosted with a simple, extra fluffy milk chocolate icing. For dads who enjoy their chocolate paired with fruit, try Lidia Bastianich’s Sacher Torte. Bastianich uses apricot preserves three ways in this classic Austrian chocolate cake: to moisten the cake layers, as a filling between the layers, and as a glaze before its covered in chocolate.

If Dad loves his morning cup of coffee, sneak a little from the pot and incorporate it into dessert. The coffee baked into the batter of our Double-Chocolate Bundt Cake with Ganache Glaze cuts the sweetness and ensures a moist crumb. And if he likes a nip of something stronger, turn to recipes like Rum-Mocha Walnut Layer Cake. Fluffy layers of walnut-studded chocolate cake are brushed with dark rum before being topped with a heady espresso glaze.

Not everyone loves chocolate, which is fine because we wouldn’t turn down a hunk of spiced Pumpkin Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese frosting. Our collection also includes lighter, more summery options like Lemon Bundt Cake. It’s packed with the zest of ten lemons before getting soaked in a sweet-tart lemon syrup.

Check out our slideshow for more cake recipes that are sure to please Dad (and everyone else at the table).

—Carrie Mullins