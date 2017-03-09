Fast Recipes for Two

Stuart Brioza likes to use juicy lamb loin chops here, but you can also use less expensive steaks cut from the leg, or you can make lamb burgers and smother them in the chunky fennel, olive and caper relish.
Chef Douglas Keane of Cyrus restaurant in Healdsburg, California, and an F&W Best New Chef 2006 creates a quick but flavorful broth using kombu (a type of seaweed) and dashi powder (an instant Japanese stock made from shaved bonito—tuna flakes). He poaches eggs in the broth and serves them for a protein-rich lunch or even breakfast.