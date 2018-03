These plump veal chops are stuffed with truffled pecorino cheese and thin slivers of ham, then topped by a tangy-sweet Madeira sauce. Pairing the dish with a young, fruity Barbera elevates the experience. The four chops in this recipe sear best if you split them between two pans, but if you have only one good, thick- bottomed sauté pan, brown them two at a time; if you crowd in all four chops at once, they won't brown properly.