Fast and Easy Thanksgiving Desserts

A classic apple charlotte has a crust of buttered bread slices filled with caramelized apples. In this quick version, apple wedges are saut&ecute;ed with honey and maple syrup, topped with buttered toast and turned out of the pan like a tarte Tatin.
Grace Parisi breaks up whole, cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies in a food processor with hazelnuts and butter to create a supercrunchy crust for these delectable little cheesecakes. The cream filling in the cookies both sweetens the crust and prevents it from becoming too crumbly.