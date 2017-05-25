Fall Flavor Combinations

“Although mushrooms are available all year round (as are most fall vegetables) when they’re paired with sage (again, available year round, but iconically autumnal — thank you Thanksgiving) they shout fall,” says F&W’s Grace Parisi. “Try 1998 Best New Chef Daniel Boulud’s simple, sophisticated baked Camembert appetizer.”
“Most root vegetables match well together,” says F&W’s Grace Parisi, “ but I especially love carrots, parsnips and Brussels sprouts — carrots and parsnips are sweet and Brussels sprouts are a little bitter, so they balance each other out. For Thanksgiving, I plan on making this grilled vegetable dish with pine nut pesto, which can also be roasted in the oven.”
“Even though tender summer greens are long gone, you can still enjoy great salads late in the year,” says F&W’s Grace Parisi, “you just need to pick the right ones. Frisee, endive and radicchio are perfect and a great counterpoint to pears and blue cheese. You should also try this frisee, blue cheese and pear salad with toasty hazelnuts.”
“I love using apples in savory dishes,” says F&W’s Grace Parisi. ” “You can also make a super quick apple and goat cheese open-faced sandwich for brunch and serve hot apple cider spiked with a little bourbon.”