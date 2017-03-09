Facebook Fans' Favorite Pasta

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Orecchiette with Sautéed Greens and Scallion Sauce

Richard Reddington fills homemade ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, arugula, spinach and Swiss chard, then serves them in a green garlic-and-white wine sauce. An easier way: Toss store-bought orecchiette with arugula and chard (both are tastier than spinach) and make the sauce with scallions instead of green garlic, which can be hard to find.

slideshow Fast Weekday Pastas

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Pasta with Sausage, Basil and Mustard

In matching spicy sausage with a creamy mustard sauce and fragrant basil, British cookbook author Nigel Slater created a quick pasta supper with warm, mildly spicy flavors, perfect for a cool fall or winter evening.

Plus: Pasta Recipes and Tips

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Toasted Spaghetti with Clams

Ferran Adrià credits the idea for this dish to one of his acolytes, Moreno Cedroni, the hyper-creative Italian chef at La Madonnina del Pescatore in Italy’s Marzocca di Senigallia. The method is very similar to risotto, but spaghetti fills in for the arborio rice: Adrià toasts it in a pan with a little oil, then adds hot clam juice until the pasta is fully cooked and loaded with briny flavor.

slideshow Amazing Clam Dishes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Carbonara with Green Peas

A carbonara sauce always has eggs, bacon (usually pancetta) and Parmesan or pecorino cheese; some versions contain heavy cream, others do not. Top Chef contestants Elia Aboumrad and Sam Talbot made their decadent sauce with plenty of cream; to add color and freshness they also added a less conventional ingredient—a handful of green peas.

slideshow More Delicious Pasta Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Meyer Lemon Gnocchi

For supertender gnocchi, Steve Corry is careful not to overwork the dough. After draining the gnocchi, he sautés them until they're slightly crispy, then tosses them with the lemony sauce. Instead of sprinkling the gnocchi with Parmesan cheese, Corry likes to shave bottarga—dried and salted gray mullet roe—over the top, but they're also delicious without it.

slideshow Fresh Pasta Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Farfalle with Yogurt and Zucchini

The shredded zucchini cooks along with the farfalle in this tangy pasta from Johanne Killeen and George Germon of Al Forno restaurant in Providence.

slideshow More Yogurt Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Ziti with Spicy Pesto Pantesco

Pantesco means "in the style of Pantelleria," an island off the coast of Sicily. Capers grow well there, so they are a major source of flavor in the sauce.

Plus: Italian Recipes and Tips

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up