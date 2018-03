(From bottom feft)

Hansen & Lydersen

This stall sells phenomenal salmon made from fish that’s been smoked in a brick kiln over juniper and beech.

St. John Bakery Room

The new offshoot of the renowned nose-to-tail restaurant has a small, creative menu plus breads and custard doughnuts.

African Volcano

Grant Hawthorne makes a fiery orange peri peri sauce he calls African Volcano. At his stand, you can buy bottles of the sauce, as well as peri peri–topped burgers.

Little Bird Gin

On weekends, this small-batch gin company transforms an antiques store into a bar mixing bracing Red Snappers (gin-based Bloody Marys). littlebirdgin.com.