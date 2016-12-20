Essential Grilling Spices and Sauces

These are the spice blends, rubs and sauces that won out in a hypercompetitive F&W tasting.
This smoky sauce is similar in flavor to Mexico’s famous mole. $10 for 12 oz.; salsa-ology.com.
Best for: Spatchcock chicken
Simplicity rules in this perfect mix of pink salt and fruity peppercorns. $6 for 3 oz.; fleishers.com.
Best for: Thick, well-marbled steak
This blend of wild thyme and sesame seeds gets a lemony tang from sumac. $10 for 2 oz.; maureenaboodmarket.com.
Best for: Vegetables or flatbreads
Sweet and earthy, this rub blends dried mushrooms with aromatics like Chinese five-spice. $10 for 2.75 oz.; cliffamilywinery.com.
Best for: Lamb or juicy rib eye
There are 20 garlic cloves in every jar of this addictive sauce. $12 for 8.5 oz.; filfilfoods.com.
Best for: Vegetable kebabs or lobster
North Carolina meets Thailand in this lime-and-curry-scented glaze. $15 for 12 fl. oz.; williams-sonoma.com.
Best for: Salmon, shrimp or tofu
This rich black bean sauce gets subtle sweetness from fresh pineapple. $10 for 13 oz.; oneculturefoods.com.
Best for: Pork chops or short ribs
Cracked mustard seeds add texture to this spice blend of turmeric, coriander and mustard powder. $8 for 4 oz.; tinmustard.com.
Best for: Smoked chicken wings